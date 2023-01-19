  • Home
  • Sports
  • CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1 PM IST Jan 19, Thu

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1 PM IST Jan 19, Thu

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.

Published: January 19, 2023 11:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction
COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1 PM IST Jan 19, Thu.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators, will take place at 12.30 PM IST –  on January 19

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Litton Das (vc), Ariful Haque, Usman Ghani, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain (c), Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam.

Dhaka Dominators: Dilshan Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Robin Das, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:15 AM IST