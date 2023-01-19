Top Recommended Stories
CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1 PM IST Jan 19, Thu
Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.
CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1 PM IST Jan 19, Thu.
TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators, will take place at 12.30 PM IST – on January 19
Time: 1 PM IST.
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Litton Das (vc), Ariful Haque, Usman Ghani, Khushdil Shah
All-rounders: Nasir Hossain (c), Mosaddek Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam.
CCH vs COV Probable Playing XIs
Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam.
Dhaka Dominators: Dilshan Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Robin Das, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad.
