Home

Sports

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon.



TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians, will take place at 5:30 PM IST – on January 16

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(c)

Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman(vc), Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O’Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman , Tanvir Islam.