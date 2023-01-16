  • Home
  • Sports
  • CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20. 

Published: January 16, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20. 
CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs COV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs COV Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.  CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 16, Mon.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians, will take place at 5:30 PM IST –  on January 16

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(c)

Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman(vc), Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O’Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman , Tanvir Islam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:58 PM IST