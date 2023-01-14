Top Recommended Stories
CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs DD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs DD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 14, Sat.
TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators , will take place at 5:30 PM IST – on January 14
Time: 6:00 PM IST.
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan, M Mithun(c)
Batters: Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Ariful Haque
All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman(VC)
Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.
CCH vs DD Probable Playing XIs
Chattogram Challengers: Ziaur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Usman Khan, Shuvagata Hom(C), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, UBT Chand
Dhaka Dominators: Nasir Hossain(C), Muktar Ali, M Mithun, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, EMDY Munaweera
