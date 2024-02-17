Home

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 36: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka, 6:00 PM IST

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 36: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka, 6:00 PM IST: Shuvagata Hom-led Chattogram Challengers are set to take on Taskin Ahmed’s Durdanto Dhaka in match 36 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 16. The Dhaka side is out of the playoffs race and it is their final game of the season. On the other hand, Challengers need to win this game by a big margin to stay in the playoff race.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tom Bruce

Batters: Alex Ross, Naim Sheikh, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Sean Williams, S Hom, S Ali, M Hossain, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, S Islam

CCH vs DD Possible Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shuvagata Hom (c), Romario Shepherd, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, Irfan Sukkur, Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed (c), Shoriful Islam

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce(w), Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur, Sean Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed(c), Shoriful Islam, SM Meherob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Irfan, Jasim Uddin, Tahjibul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Saim Ayub

