CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium 6 PM IST Jan 9, Mon
Here is the Bangladesh Premier League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs KHT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs KHT Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.
CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction BPL, Match 6: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs KHT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs KHT Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction BPL, Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium 6 PM IST Jan 9, Mon.
Also Read:
TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers , will take place at 5:30 PM IST – on January 9
Time: 6:00 PM IST.
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan(C)
Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Unmukt Chand, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Sabbir Rahman(VC), Mohammad Saifuddin
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Paul van Meekeren, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.
CCH vs KHT Probable Playing XIs
CCH: Mehedi Maruf, Darwish Rasooli, MD Al-Amin Jr., Shuvagata Hom (c), Afif Hossain, Usman Khan (wk), Unmukt Chand, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman, Malinda Pushpakumara, and Mehedi Hasan Rana.
KHT: Tamim Iqbal (c), Sharjeel Khan, Munim Shahriar, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, and Paul van Meekeren.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.