CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium 6 PM IST Jan 9, Mon

CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers , will take place at 5:30 PM IST – on January 9

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

CCH vs KHT, BPL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan(C)

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Unmukt Chand, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Sabbir Rahman(VC), Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Paul van Meekeren, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing XIs

CCH: Mehedi Maruf, Darwish Rasooli, MD Al-Amin Jr., Shuvagata Hom (c), Afif Hossain, Usman Khan (wk), Unmukt Chand, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman, Malinda Pushpakumara, and Mehedi Hasan Rana.

KHT: Tamim Iqbal (c), Sharjeel Khan, Munim Shahriar, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, and Paul van Meekeren.