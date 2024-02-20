Home

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 39: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 1 PM IST

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 39: All You Need To Know

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 39: Chattogram Challengers will lock horns against Khulna Tigers for match 39 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. In the last encounter between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, Tigers emerged victorious by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers registered a thrilling victory against Durdanto Dhaka in their previous match.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Evin Lewis(c), Shahadat Hossain, Josh Brown, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy

All-rounders: Afif Hossain, Romario Shepherd(vc), Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Shohidul Islam, Bilal Khan

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing XI

Chattogram Challengers: Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Josh Brown, TC Bruce (wk), Romario Shepherd, Shuvagata Hom (C), Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Sakil

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque Enam (C), Evin Lewis, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, WD Parnell, Arif Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Josh Brown, Tom Bruce (wk), Romario Shepherd, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan, Husna Habib, Hunain Shah, Imran Uzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Nahidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman Sohan

