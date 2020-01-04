Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 33 CCH vs KHT at 1:00 PM IST: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet

CCH vs KHT My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons (captain), Rilee Rossouw (vice-captain), Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chadwick Walton, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mahidy Hasan Miraz, Mehedi Hasan-Rana, Mohammad Amir, Mehedi Hasan Rana

CCH vs KHT Squads

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Tanvir Islam, Shafiul Islam, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Chadwick Walton(c), Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan(w), Zia-ur-Rehman, Liam Plunkett, Pinak Ghosh, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque jnr, Rayad Emrit, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Jubair Hossain, Imad Wasim, Avishka Fernando, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Musa

