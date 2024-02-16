Home

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 34: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, 6:30 PM IST: Shuvagata Hom-led Chattogram Challengers are set to compete against Nurul Hasan’s Rangpur Riders in match 34 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 15. Riders will confirm their ticket to the next round with a win here and on the other hand, Challengers are currently in the top four but need some wins to solidify their playoff chances.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nurul Hasan, Tom Bruce

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, James Neesham, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Imran Tahir

CCH vs RAN Possible Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce(w), Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir, Tom Moores, Ashiqur Zaman, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

