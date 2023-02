Home

Sports

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 06:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 06:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CCH vs RAN Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh Premier League Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders , Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hint: Zalmi vs Marca, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marca, 6:30 PM IST Feb 8, Wednesday

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 40th T20 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CCH vs RAN Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh Premier League Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders , Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League. CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh Premier League Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 6:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – February 8, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, N Sheikh

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shuvagta Hom, Z Rahman

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

CCH: Usman Khan, Mehedi Marauf, Afif Hossain, Max O’Dowd, Shuvagta Hom, Curtis Campher, Irfan Sukkur, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

RAN: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Jones, Shamim Hossain, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haqu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.