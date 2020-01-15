Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match CCH vs RAR at 6:30 PM IST:

With Khulna Tigers having already booked their place in the finals of the Bangabandhu BPL, both Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals will be looking to seal the remaining spot, when they square off in the second qualifier on Wednesday. After having lost the first qualifier against Khulna Tigers, Rajshahi Royals will get another crack at claiming the spot in the finals.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

CCH vs RAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das (vice-captain), Chadwick Walton

Batsmen – Imrul Kayes, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Shoaib Malik (captain)

All-Rounders- Mahmudullah, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers – Rayad Emrit, Mohammad Irfan, Farhad Reza

CCH vs RAR Predicted XI:

Chattogram Challengers: Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (captain), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wicketkeeper), Asela Gunaratne, Ziaur Rahman Nasum Ahmed, Ryad Emrit, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (captain), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Irfan, Abu Jayed

CCH vs RAR Squads:

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Chris Gayle, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah(c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan(w), Asela Gunaratne, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Liam Plunkett, Junaid Siddique, Muktar Ali

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Liton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapali, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

