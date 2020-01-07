Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 36 CCH vs RAR at 6:00 PM IST: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

CCH vs RAR My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons (captain), Imrul Kayes (vice-captain),Chadwick Walton, Liton Das, Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan-Rana, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan

CCH vs RAR Squads

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik (captain), Irfan Sukkur (wk), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes (captain), Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque jnr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh

