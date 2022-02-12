CCH vs SYL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CCH vs SYL at Mirpur:

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs SYL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs SYL Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers will take place at 11:30 PM IST – February 12

Time: 12:00 PM

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team

Anamul Haque (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks (c), Benny Howell, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

CCH vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Patwari, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Chadwick Walton, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Sunrisers: Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Ravi Bopara (c), Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Aks Swadhin