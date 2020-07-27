Dream11 Team Prediction

The A-League is the highest-level professional men’s soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country’s primary competition for the sport. Also Read - WEL vs ADL Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Wellington Phoenix Vs Adelaide United Football Match Predicted XIs at Suncorp Stadium 12:30 PM IST

Goalkeeper: D Lopar

Defenders: J Clisby, T Russell, D McGowan, Z Gordon

Midfielders: M Djuric, K Yeboah, D De Silva, G Stensness

Forwards: M Duke, S Cox

SQUADS

Central Coast Mariners (CCM): Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol

Western Sydney Wanderers (SYW): Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew

