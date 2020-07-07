Dream11 Team Prediction

CCMH vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 7:

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. Central Castries Mindhood takes on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH vs GICB match will start at 10 PM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Central Castries Mindhood and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCMH vs GICB My Dream11 Team

G Seriux, S Naitram, K Melius, L Solomon, A Prospere, J Elibox, D Edward, T Gabriel, S Hayle, L Edwards, T Chicot

CCMH vs GICB Squads

Central Castries Mindhood: Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram, Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere,Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Simeon Gerson, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux Jr, Vernillius Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Dane Edward

