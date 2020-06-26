CCMH vs GICB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CCMH vs GICB T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the fifth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Mabouya Constrictors at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs MAC match will start at 8 PM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Central Castries Mindhood and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCMH vs GICB My Dream11 Team

S Naitram (captain), K Melius (vice-captain), G Prospere, K Arnold, K Lesporis, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson, D John

CCMH vs GICB Squads

Central Castries Mindhood: Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram, Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere,Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Simeon Gerson, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux Jr, Vernillius Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Dane Edward

