CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CCMH vs MAC at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 17 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will take on Mabouya Valley Constrictors at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast CCMH vs MAC match will start at 9 PM IST – May 8. Despite starting as favorites to win the title, Central Castries didn’t get off to the ideal start in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. They suffered a loss at the hands of the Vieux Fort North Raiders, the Castries did have some positives to take away from the game. Meanwhile, Mabouya Valley Constrictors, also lost their first game of the T10 Blast, albeit to table-toppers the Micoud Eagles. Much like the Central Castries, the Constrictors also have a young and talented squad, with captain Orey Changoo being the player to watch out for. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction, CCMH vs MAC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CCMH vs MAC Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast. Also Read - PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST May 8 Saturday

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 8. Also Read - BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 22: Captain, Vice-captain - Brno Rangers vs United CC, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 8 Saturday

Time: 9 PM IST. Also Read - BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain - Bohemian CC vs Vinohrady CC, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 5 Wednesday

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

CCMH vs MAC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stephen Naitram (VC), Gaspard Prospere

Batsmen – Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Dwight Thomas

All-Rounders – Jaden Elibox, Chard Polius, Murgaran Shoulette (C)

Bowlers – Sanjay Hayle, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste

CCMH vs MAC Probable Playing XIs

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Gaspard Prospere (wk), Stephen Naitram (C), Jaden Elibox, Alleyne Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, McKenny Clarke, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle and Jemmi Mauricette.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Orey Changoo (C), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin.

CCMH vs MAC Squads

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa and Gaspard Prospere (WK).

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCMH Dream11 Team/ MAC Dream11 Team/ Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mabouya Valley Constrictors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.