Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

CCMH vs ME My Dream11 Team

Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Dwight Thomas, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Murlan Sammy, Keygan Arnold, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Stephen Naitram. Vice-captain: Murlan Sammy.

Probable XI

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Stephen Naitram (C), Dwight Thomas, Gaspard Prospere (WK), Mc Kenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Sanjay Hayle, Jemmi Mauricette, Kyle Adonis.

Micoud Eagles

Darren Sammy (C), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux (WK), Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Travis Gifford, Micheal Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Daren Sammy Jr, Tarrique Edward.

SQUADS

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Gaspard Prospere (WK), Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C), Mc Kenny Clarke and Tyler Sookwa.

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles and Shem Paul.

