After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twenty-fourth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH vs MRS match will start at 12 AM IST. Also Read - SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For South Castries Lions vs Central Castries T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 3

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCMH vs MRS My Dream11 Team

WK: S Emmanuel

BAT: A Auguste, A Prospere, S Charles

ALL: K Lesporis, K Augustin, H Charlery K Gaston

BWL: K Arnold, D John, G Mathurin

Playing XI

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John.

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

SQUADS

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

