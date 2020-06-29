Dream11 Team Prediction

CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 29:

Cricket's return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

TOSS – The toss between Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

J Simon, S Emmanuel, V St. Ange, A Alexander, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, A Simon, B Bess, K Augustin

Squads

CCP: Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Clem St.Rose, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Sky Laffeuille, Jason Simon, Quincy St.Rose, Canice Richardson

Mon Repos Stars (MRS): Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin

