CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Choiseul Coal Pots vs South Castries Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CCP vs SCL at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 17 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Choiseul Coal Pots will take on South Castries Lions at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SCL match will start at 11 PM IST – May 13. South Castries Lions have been impressive so far in the tournament and have suffered just one defeat. They crushed Mabouya Valley Constrictors by five wickets in their previous match to book a place in the last four of the tournament. Meanwhile, Choiseul Coal Pots did extremely well in the league stages by winning three encounters and losing just one. They defeated the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars by eight wickets in their previous match.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Choiseul Coal Pots and South Castries Lions will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 13.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

CCP vs SCL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Johnson Charles (VC)

Batsmen – Junior Henry, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis

All-Rounders – Audy Alexander (C), Collinus Callender, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange

Bowlers – Clem St.Rose, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Baptiste

CCP vs SCL Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots: Jason Simon (WK), Tristan Norbal, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess (C).

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C, WK), Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Rumario Simmons, Aaron Joseph, Wendell Inglis.

CCP vs SCL Squads

Choiseul Coal Pots: Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon.

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

