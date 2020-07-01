Dream11 Team Prediction

CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 1: Also Read - CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 29

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the seventeenth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Choiseul Clay Pots will take on South Castries Lions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SCL match will start at 10 PM IST. Also Read - BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 30

TOSS – The toss between Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions will take place at 9:30 PM (IST). Also Read - MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 28

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCP vs SCL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Junior Henry

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Audy Alexander, V St Ange

All-rounders: Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Nick Joseph

Bowlers: Alvinaus Simon, Xavier Gabriel, Bronte Bess, Kester Charlermagne

Squads

Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP): Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

South Castries Lions (SCL): Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCP Dream11 Team / SCL Dream11 Team/ Choiseul Clay Pots Dream11 Team/ South Castries Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.