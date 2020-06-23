Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphir City Stars Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CCP vs SSCS at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast starting June 23 (Tuesday). In the first match of the tournament, Choiseul Clay Pots will take on Soufriere Sulphur City Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Both teams have a good blend of youth and experience and are in with a fair chance of victory. The St. Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SSCS will start at 10 PM IST. With both the Clay Pots and the City Stars looking to kick-start their campaign with a win, Dream11 fans can expect an excellent encounter that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Choiseul Clay Pots and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Sylvester, J Simon (C)

Batsmen: X Emmanuel, A Alexander (VC), V Smith

All-rounders: D Monrose, D Didier, N Joseph

Bowlers: W Prospere, S Pamphile, A Simon

CCP vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots: J Simon, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose and S Laffeuille.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: J Sylvester, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, W Prospere, D Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.

CCP vs SSCS Squads

Choiseul Clay Pots: Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere.

