New Delhi: Former professional world boxing champion, Amir Khan has revealed that he was robbed of his watch at gunpoint in East London on Monday. Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were safe after the incident, after being confronted by two men with a gun. However, a CCTV Video shared by his wife has captured the robbery on a busy East London street. The video has gone viral since then. Amir Khan's wife posted about the robbery incident and shared the photo

"Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton," the Amir tweeted.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe."

Aamir Khan’s wife also posted a CCTV video of two men getting out of a Mercedes before making a beeline towards her and her husband.