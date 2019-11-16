Dream11 Team Prediction

CD vs CTB Team Dream11 Team Prediction The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Central Districts vs Canterbury Match 3 at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North 4:30 AM IST:

The Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. Going as per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts vs Canterbury will take place at 4:00 AM IST on November 17.

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

CD vs CTB My Dream11 Team

C Fletcher, T Bruce (vice-captain), W Young, D Foxcroft, K Jamieson, C McConchie (captain), A Ellis, B Wheeler, B Tickner, S Rance, M Henry

CD vs CTB Predicted XIs

Central Districts: Worker, Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Tom Bruce, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patal, Tickner

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Latham, Ellis, Murdoch, McConchie, Carter, C Fletcher, Todd Astle, Jamieson, ED Nuttall, Benton/Matt Henry

SQUADS:

Central Districts:

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Andrew Ellis, Cameron Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Jackson Latham, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Stephen Murdoch, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom. Black Caps: Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls

