CDK vs PD Live Streaming Info, Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Match No 1 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: When, Where, How to Watch Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2026: Yash Dhull-led Central Delhi Kings will get the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 season underway with a clash against Anuj Rawat’s Purani Dilli 6 in the opening game of the T20 league at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Central Delhi Kings will begin the DPL 2026 on a high, having finished the 2025 season as the runners-up.
Apart from skipper and Delhi batter Yash Dhull, the Central Delhi line-up features the likes of Vedant Sehwag, Vansh Bedi, Kuldip Yadav, and Aryaveer Kohli. Ahead of the opening match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony featuring live performances by renowned singers Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh, with the celebrations beginning at 5.30 PM.
Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull said the team has prepared well and is eager to start the campaign on a positive note. “The team has trained really well over the last few weeks, and everyone is excited for the new season. We have a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket, staying consistent and giving our best in every match,” Dhull said before the tournament.
Their opponents Purani Dilli 6, on the other hand, endured a disastrous season in 2025 – finishing at the bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 8 matches. Purani Dilli have put together a strong squad for the DPL 2026 season with experienced IPL cricketers in their ranks like Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat and Digvesh Singh Rathi.
The opening chapter of Adani DPL Season 3 unfolds as
Central Delhi Kings lock horns with Purani Dilli 6! ⚡️#adanidelhipremierleague #adanidpl2026 #delhicricket #centraldelhikings #puranidilli6 pic.twitter.com/plObBY2tw3
— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) July 31, 2026
Here are all the details about Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1…
The Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1 will take place on Friday, July 31.
The Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1 will begin at 9pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 830pm.
The Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
The Central Delhi Kings Vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match no 1 will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.
Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull (C), Yugal Saini, Vedant Sehwag, Jonty Sidhu, Vansh Bedi (WK), Keshav Dabas, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Money Grewal, Divij Mehra, Aayush Kumar
Purani Dilli 6: Anuj Rawat (C & WK), Samarth Seth, Prince Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Yug Gupta, Rohan Rana, Dev Lakra, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Udhav Mohan, Rajneesh Dadar, Pankaj Jaswal
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