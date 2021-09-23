CDZ vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CDZ vs BAR. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Barcelona will lock horns against Cadiz on September 24. The La Liga continues as Cadiz and Barcelona will face each other in the high-octane clash on Friday according to the Indian time. Barcelona will look to prove their supremacy over Cadiz after a dull start to the season. In their previous match, Barcelona struggled miserably against Granada and drew the match with the late equalizer by Ronald Arujao.

Here is today's Dream11 pick for CDZ vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – September 23, Friday in India.

CDZ vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Carlos Akapo, Isaac Carcelen, Eric Garcia

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong (VC), Philippe Coutinho, Salvi Sanchez, Tomas Alarcon

Strikers: Memphis Depay (C), Alvaro Negredo

CDZ vs BAR Probable Line-ups

Cadiz Probable Line-uo: Jeremias Ledesma, Alfonso Espino, Carlos Akapo, Isaac Carcelen, Rafael Jimenez, Varazdat Haroyan, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez, Tomas Alarcon, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Barcelona Probable Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir, Memphis Depay

CDZ vs BAR Squads

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir, Memphis Depay, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pedro Gonzalez, Luuk de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Inaki Pena, Ansu Fati, Alex Collado, Moussa-Wague, Arnau Tenas, Nico Gonzalez, Pablo Gavira

Cadiz Squad: Jeremias Ledesma, Alfonso Espino, Carlos Akapo, Isaac Carcelen, Rafael Jimenez, Varazdat Haroyan, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez, Tomas Alarcon, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano, Ruben Sobrino, Alberto Perea, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Santiago Arzamendia, David Gil, Florin Andone, Marcos Mauro, Juan Flere, Milutin Osmajic, Ivan Chapela, Victor Chust, Ivan Alejo, Alvaro Jimenez, Martin Calderon, Alvaro Bastida, Juan Cala, Jon Ander Garrido

