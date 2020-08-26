Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's CEC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the match no. 8 of the ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament on Wednesday, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Cyrpus Eagles CTL will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. The ECS T10 – Cyprus CEC vs NCT match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – August 26. Both the Tigers and Eagles have done well in this competition, having garnered a couple of wins under their belt. While the Eagles lost their previous game in the ECS T10 Cyrpus tournament against Riyaan CC, the Tigers are yet to be beaten in the competition and will enter into this contest carrying the favourites tag. Although the odds are heavily stacked against them ahead of this encounter, the Eagles would want to get back to winning ways at the expense of the Tigers.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 12.15 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sajib Mohammad

Batsmen: Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (C), R. Mazumder, S. Ul Hassan

All-rounders: Rajasekhar Poluri, Gurpratap Singh, M. Gunasekara (VC)

Bowlers: Kulwinder Singh, Habibur Rahman, R. Kumar

CEC vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL: S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and K Singh.

Nicosia Tigers: R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

CEC vs NCT Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Nicosia Tigers: Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

