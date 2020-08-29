CEC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia Tigers CC, 17th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CEC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground:

After five days of contest, Riyaan CC, with 10 points, took the top spot with five wins out of six matches. However, Cyprus, who also have the same record, are a rung below as Riyaan have a superior net run-rate. Languishing at the bottom are Nicosia XI Fighters who have lost seven out of eight matches while winning just one.

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week's action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia Tigers CC will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



CEC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Mehran Khan (captain), Roman Mazumder (vice-captain), Srinivas Angarekkala, Zeeshan Sarwar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Mangala Gunasekera, Rajasekhar Poluri, Anowar Hossain, R Kumar, Habibur Rahman. Kulwinder Singh

CEC vs NCT Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Nicosia Tigers: F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

