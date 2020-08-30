Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cyprus Eagles vs Riyaan CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's CEC vs RYCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the knockout match of the ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament on Sunday, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Cyrpus Eagles CTL will take on Riyan CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. The ECS T10 – Cyprus CEC vs RYCC match will begin at 8 PM IST – August 30. Both Riyaan and the Eagles gave a good account of themselves with stellar performances against Nicosia XI Fighters. While the Eagles beat the Fighters by 56 runs, Riyaan smashed a competition-high 168 in their ten overs against them as they cruised to an 88-run win. Although both teams come into this game with a lot of confidence, the Eagles will fancy their chances owing to their top-class bowling unit.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Cyprus Eagles and Riyaan CC will take place at 7.45 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Srinivas Angarekkala

Batsmen: Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ahsan Ullah (VC)

All-rounders: Rajasekhar Poluri, Gurpratap Singh, Shoaib Ahmad (C), Sibtal Hassnain

Bowlers: Kulwinder Singh, T Bashir, Ram Jaishwal

CEC vs RYCC Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Manikanta Ranimekala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Thulasi Alluri, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Riyaan Cricket Club: Sibtal Hassnain, Atta Ullah, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Tayyab Bashir, Jeewan Lamsal, Ali Raza, Usman Mazhar, Ahsan Ullah, Ram Jaishwal.

CEC vs RYCC Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Riyaan CC: Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

