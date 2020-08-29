CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC, 18th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CEC vs RYCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the eighteenth match of the ongoing T10 league, the top two teams of the tournament so far – Cyprus Eagles CTL and Riyaan Cricket Club – will square off against each other. Promises to be a close contest.

After five days of contest, Riyaan CC, with 10 points, took the top spot with five wins out of six matches. However, Cyprus, who also have the same record, are a rung below as Riyaan have a superior net run-rate. Languishing at the bottom are Nicosia XI Fighters who have lost seven out of eight matches while winning just one.

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week's action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Riyaan CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



CEC vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

Shoaib Ahmad (captain), Mehran Khan (vice-captain), WCP Wellege, Awais Liaqat, Atta Ullah, Gursewak Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Sibtal Hassnain, Sushil Kumar, Tayyab Bashir, Ram Jaishwal

CEC vs RYCC Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Riyaan CC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar, Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

