CEC vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 1st Semifinal Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CEC vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: The seventh and final day of the ECS T10-Cyprus has arrived and we have our four semifinalists in Cyprus Eagles CTL, Riyaan CC, Niocosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol.

The first semifinal is between Limassol and Eagles. This is will be their third and final meeting of the tournament with Eagles having won the previous two.

A total of five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



CEC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Mehran Khan (captain), Gursewak Singh (vice-captain), Gurpratap Singh, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Murali Alanki, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Thulasi Alluri, Manikattathu Sudarshana

CEC vs SLL Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

