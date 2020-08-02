Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Scottish League live telecast is not available in India. The online live streaming of the Scottish League is also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Celtic and Hamilton Academical will start at 9 PM IST.

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Fulton

Defenders: Ajer, Taylor, Frempong

Midfielders: Elyounoussi, Christie, Forrest, Trafford (vc), Callachan

Forwards: Eduard (C), Ogboe

CEL vs HMA Predicted Playing XIs

Celtic: Barkas; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi; Edouard.

Hamilton Academical: Williams; McKenna, Fjortoft, Hamilton, McMann; Hughes, Smith, Martin, Cunningham; Moyo, Ogboe.

CEL vs HMA SQUADS

Celtic: Vasilios Barkas, Scott Bain, Conor Hazard, Christopher Jullien, Leigh Griffiths, Ryan Christie, Michael Johnston, Luca Connell, Jeremie Frimpong, Hatem Elhamed, Kristoffer Ajer, Ewan Henderson, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Nir Bitton, Scott Brown, Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, Marian Shved, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Bayo, Patryk Klimala, Odsonne Edouard, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Callum McGregor.

Hamilton Academical: Owain Williams, Kyle Gourlay, Ryan Fulton, Jamie Smith, Hakeem Odofin, Scott McMann, Brian Easton, Jamie Hamilton, Scott Martin, Shaun Want, Markus Fjortoft, George Stanger, David Moyo, Ciaran Mckenna, Will Collar, Charlie Trafford, Ronan Hughes, Reegan Mimnaugh, Kyle Munro, Sean Slaven, Daryl Meikle, Ross Callachan, Tunde Owolabi, Marios Ogboe, David Templeton, Lewis Smith, Andy Winter, Ross Cunningham, Callum Smith.

