In the ongoing T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series Indian cricketers defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in their round-robin game on Sunday.

Organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the competition is being played by hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, other than India and Pakistan. With this win against Pakistan, India Physically Disabled topped the league stages and have directly qualified for the final. The other finalist will be decided by a playoff between the second and third-ranked team.

After the win, the players celebrated their hearts out and a video clip of it has gone viral. The players are seen dancing and saying “ek aur, ek aur”, implementing that one more win and they would be the world champions. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur posted the video from his official twitter account with the caption “Congratulations India on defeating Pakistan and qualifying for the 1st Physical Disability World Cricket Series!”

Fielding first, India restricted Pakistan on 150/7 in 20 overs. Hamza Hameed with 30 and Majid Hussain with 28 were the highest-scorers for their team. Chasing, the openers gave the Men in Blue a brisk start as Kunal Phanase and Wasim Khan went on to score 55 and 69 respectively to help India chase the winning total with 16 balls to spare.

The Indian team had earlier defeated England by 25 runs via DLS method in one of the previous group stage encounters. They will play the winner of the match between Afghanistan and England in the final. BCCI had recognized the All India Cricket Association Fro The Physically Challenged (AICAPC) and allowed the team to represent India in the World Series.