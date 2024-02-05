Home

Celebrity Cricket League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CCL 2024 Matches – All You Need To Know

The CCL 2024, a cricket league for and by the people of film stars will kick off on February 23 in Sharjah.

A moment from the CCL 2024 curtain raiser.

New Delhi: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) will complete a milestone as it steps into its 10th season, starting on February 23 in Sharjah. The CCL, which started in 2011, has grown in stature and is one of the most popular leagues in India along with the Indian Premier League. Notably, CCL 2024 will be held in two countries – Sharjah and India. In fact, the CCL 2024 promo was screened on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa which was attended by actors, celebrities from eight film industries. The Middle-Eastern country will host the first leg till February 25 before it shifts to India. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram will host CCL 2024 matches for the India leg.

A total of 20 matches will be played including the final. Mumbai Heroes will face Kerala Strikers in the CCL 2024 campaign opener. Telugu Warriors are the defending champions of CCL when they defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs by nine wickets.

What is Celebrity Cricket League or CCL?

The Celebrity Cricket League is an amateur cricket league, played and organized by the film stars from across the country. The tournament consists of eight teams from eight film industries – Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, etc. Superstar Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of Celebrity Cricket League.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Date

The CCL 2024 will commence from February 23 with the final to be played on March 17.

At what time CCL 2024 matches will start?

Out of 20 matches in CCL 2024, 13 games will start at 7 PM IST. The rest of the matches have a 2:30 PM IST start time.

How to watch CCL 2024 matches live on TV?

The CCL 2024 matches will be live telecast on Zee Anmol Cinema in Hindi.

When and where to get live streaming of CCL 2024 games?

Live streaming of CCL 2024 matches will be available on Jio Cinema.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 Detailed Fixtures

Mumbai Heroes Vs Kerala Strikers – February 23, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Telugu Warriors – February 24, 2:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Mumbai Heroes – February 24, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Punjab De Sher Vs Chennai Rhinos- February 25, 2:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Bengal Tigers Vs Kerala Strikers- February 29, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Chennai Rhinos Vs Karnataka Bulldozers – February 29, 7 PM IST, Bangalore

Punjab De Sher Vs Telugu Warriors – March 1, 7 PM IST, Hyderabad

Mumbai Heroes Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs – March 2, 2:30 PM IST, Bangalore

Bengal Tigers Vs Karnataka Bulldozers – March 2, 7 PM IST, Bangalore

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Chennai Rhinos – March 2, 2:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

Kerala Strikers Vs Telugu Warriors – March 3, 7 PM IST, Hyderabad

Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers – March 8, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Telugu Warriors – March 9, 2:30 PM IST, Trivandrum

Kerala Strikers Vs Chennai Rhinos – March 9, 7 PM IST, Trivandrum

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Bengal Tigers – March 10, 2:30 PM IST, Chandigarh

Mumbai Heroes Vs Punjab De Sher – March 10, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Qualifier 1 – Rank 1 Vs Rank 2 on March 15, 2:30 PM IST, Vizag

Eliminator – Rank 3 Vs Rank 4 on March 15, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Qualifier 2 – Qualifier 1 Loser Vs Eliminator on March 16, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Final – Qualifier 1 Winner Vs Qualifier 2 on March 17, 7 PM IST, Vizag

