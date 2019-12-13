Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds Women vs Northern Spirit Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 CH-W vs NS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Lincoln: In the match number 4 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Central Hinds will take on Northern Spirit at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on December 14 (late Friday night in India). Central Hinds started their Super Smash campaign with a comfortable win against the last year runners-up Canterbury Magicians. Emily Cunningham and Natalie Dodd scored the majority of their team’s total of 137/7. The Magicians’ skipper Frankie Mackay kept the fight intact until she got out in the 18th over at the score of 112. The Northern Spirit will be in action for the first time this season as they did not feature on the opening day of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds Women and Northern Spirit Women will take place at 2 AM (IST).

Time: 2.30 AM IST (December 14 in India).

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout (VC), Natalie Dodd

Batters – Katie Gurrey, Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson

All-Rounders – Jess Watkin (C), Kate Anderson, Hannah Rowe

Bowlers – Rosemary Mair, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Eimear Richardson

CH-W vs NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo Van Deventer, Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson/Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Kate Baxter.

CH-W vs NS-W SQUADS

Central Districts Hinds: Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (Wk), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Anlo Van Deventer.

Northern Spirit: FL Davis, Kate Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, C Sarsfield.

