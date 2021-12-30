Centurion LIVE Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st Test, Day 5

After a mouthwatering fourth day at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday, the final day of the first Test between India and South Africa is poised perfectly. But, there is a worry and that is rain. It was the rain that permitted no play on the second day of the Test and things could be the same on the final day – an anti-climax to what has been a riveting clash.

The forecast is not too promising as there are chances of thunderstorms during the day. It could be a little frustrating for the Indians, who would believe they are in with a firm chance of winning the Test and taking a 1-0 lead.

India needs six more wickets to take a lead in the series which would be very helpful for the visitors heading into the next two games. With the hosts needing 211 runs to win, captain Dean Elgar – who has got a start – would be the key.

For all the LIVE weather updates, stay hooked to this space as this Wednesday could be a memorable one for an Indian cricket fan.

