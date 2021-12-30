Centurion LIVE Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st Test, Day 5

After a mouthwatering fourth day at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday, the final day of the first Test between India and South Africa is poised perfectly. But, there is a worry and that is rain. It was the rain that permitted no play on the second day of the Test and things could be the same on the final day – an anti-climax to what has been a riveting clash.Also Read - New Zealand's Ross Taylor Set to Retire From International Cricket at End of Home Summer

The forecast is not too promising as there are chances of thunderstorms during the day. It could be a little frustrating for the Indians, who would believe they are in with a firm chance of winning the Test and taking a 1-0 lead. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Today Cricket Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's Late Strikes Put India in Dominating Position in Centurion; South Africa Depend on Dean Elgar And Rain

India needs six more wickets to take a lead in the series which would be very helpful for the visitors heading into the next two games. With the hosts needing 211 runs to win, captain Dean Elgar – who has got a start – would be the key. Also Read - MS Dhoni Missing; 'Jersey' Film Actress Mrunal Thakur Names Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Lasith Malinga as Her Favourite Cricketers

For all the LIVE weather updates, stay hooked to this space as this Wednesday could be a memorable one for an Indian cricket fan.

Live Updates

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: The forecast is that the play is expected to start on time and there are predictions that there would be thundershowers in the afternoon.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: India would ideally need 50 overs to pick up six wickets. The pitch still has a lot to offer the pacers. Will rain even permit 50 overs?

  • 7:22 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: Kagiso Rabada reckons South Africa can still beat India. At the end of Day 4, Rabada said the hosts have to still keep believing.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: All eyes would be on the skies as Indian fans would hope that rain does not rob them of a win here. Not long back, something similar happened in England earlier this year.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the weather from Centurion. After all the dramatic action, rain could make it an anti-climax today.