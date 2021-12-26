Centurion Weather Forecast LIVE Updates

As was predicted, rain is set to play spoilsport on Day one of the first Test on Sunday. This would be extremely disappointing for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the action to unfold. LIVE IND vs SA Centurion Weather Updates: According to the weather report, the rain is expected to affect the first Test between India and South Africa badly. The first two days of the match might witness heavy rain and thunderstorm, while the sun will come out on Day 3. The report also suggests that the final day will also get affected by the rain in Centurion.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs India 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa Test, Injury And Team News of Match at SuperSport, Centurion at 1.30 PM IST December 26 Sunday

Not just the rain, but reports suggest that the SuperSport Park pitch is going to assist the pacers more than the spinners because of the greenish nature of it. On Monday, the BCCI shared a short clip where batter Shreyas Iyer was heard speaking about the pitch. Also Read - 58% Indians Plan To Travel In Next 3 Months Despite Omicron Scare: Survey

“There’s grass on the wicket,” said Iyer in the video. It will be challenging for the batters to bat on and it looks like the wicket will be a bowlers delight. If that is the case, both sides have quality pacers to exploit the conditions. Also Read - IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra Picks Team India's Playing 11 For 1st Test vs South Africa, Suggests Dropping Ajinkya Rahane

Meanwhile, in seven attempts in the past – India has never won a Test series on South African soil. That is something Kohli and his boys would like to change. Also, India has never defeated the hosts at Centurion.

SA vs IND Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Live Updates

  • 11:47 AM IST

    IND vs SA Centurions Weather Live Updates: The conditions at SuperSport Park in Centurion will assist the fast bowlers as they are bound to get some purchase from the wicket. Team India might feel good about Anrich Nortje’s omission, as the pacer has been ruled out from the entire three-match series due to an injury. However, Virat Kohli & Co. need to be careful against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Duanne Oliver.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Centurion Weather Updates: On Monday (December 27), the weather forecast makes grim reading for cricket fans with a 100% chance of rain and no respite. However, the weather is expected to be bright and sunny on Day 3 (Tuesday – Dec. 28) and Day 4 (Wednesday – Dec. 29) with little chance of any showers and that should lead to a full day of play on both days.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Centurion Live Weather Updates, IND vs SA LIVE: According to Google Weather, there is a 60% chance of rain on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match. Heavy rain might delay the start of play but is expected to get better during the afternoon.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather: Team India’s Last-Minute Preparations Done

  • 10:51 AM IST

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: Coach’s Corner – Rahul Dravid

  • 10:40 AM IST

    IND vs SA LIVE CENTURION WEATHER UPDATES: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

  • 9:09 AM IST

  • 9:04 AM IST

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE Centurion Weather Updates: The wet outfield would also be a concern. The umpires would not risk starting the game because the safety of the players would be a worry.