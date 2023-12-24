Home

Centurion Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA 1st Test: The chances of rain is high and that is certainly not good for anyone.

Centurion Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA 1st Test: As unfortunate as it may sound, the first day of the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at Centurion is likely to be washed out. The chances of rain is high. In fact, there are chances of thunderstorms. The chances of precipitation is at 75 per cent, while the humidity would be around 69 per cent.

This was the Test match all fans were looking forward to as the big Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah return to international cricket after taking a break following the ODI World Cup.

