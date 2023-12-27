Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: No Rain Now, Play to Start on TIME!

LIVE UPDATES - Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test, India vs South Africa, 1st Test: How to watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

Updated: December 27, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – Okay, the pitch report is done and now we are waiting for the toss that takes place after the inspection of the ground that happens at 1:30 PM IST. Thankfully, it is not raining now and the Sun has come out. We are all hoping the game starts shortly on Boxing Day.

  • Dec 27, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: The forecast of rain is around the 85 per cent-mark. Fans would be hoping rain stays away and there is a game.

  • Dec 27, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: It rained all night, but now there is no rain but yes, the threat looms and of course there are forecasts of rain.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: South Africa has won the toss and opted to bowl first. This was on the cards. No rain now, but threat looms.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: Toss at 1:45 PM IST. Prasidh Krishna is going to make his Test debut. He is being handed out his national Test cap.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: The inspection is done, the toss will take place in 15 minutes time. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: Okay, so the inspection is taking place now. We are hoping for some good news coming out after the inspection.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    Football warm-up.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: At the moment, hair dryers are being used to dry up the outfield. Will this work?

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid walks up to the pitch and has a good look at it. Surely, Dravid is trying to figure out the nature of the strip.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: Kohli is having a casual knock in the middle at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

