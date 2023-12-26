Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: 96 Per Cent Chance of Rain TODAY!
LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: 96 Per Cent Chance of Rain TODAY!

LIVE UPDATES - Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test, India vs South Africa, 1st Test: How to watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

Updated: December 26, 2023 8:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test

LIVE BUZZ – We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-anticipated Boxing Day test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the Test match starting on Tuesday, spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as they are coming back into the side after a break.

LIVE UPDATES | India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Centurion

  • Dec 26, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul has not kept wickets in a Test. But his recent World Cup performances behind the stumps show he is ready to take up the challenge in red-ball cricket.

  • Dec 26, 2023 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: Rain had interrupted India’s training session yesterday and hence the team had to resort to merely catching practice.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: We will provide you with the latest weather update from Centurion shortly. Till then, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Centurion Weather, Boxing Day Test: We get to know that the chances of precipitation has gone up to 92 per cent, which means it is highly unlikely there would be any play today.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Hello and welcome, today is the day we have been waiting for. The match starts in hours from now, but the bad news is that there is forecast of rain.

  • Dec 25, 2023 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Wasim Jaffer believes that both Mukesh and Prasidh has a great opportunity to prove themselves in the absence of Mohammed Shami for the Tests against South Africa.

  • Dec 25, 2023 9:01 PM IST

    Bumrah and Co. ready???

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: “Unke joote aur pads hamesha chakaa chak rahte hain hain (His shoes and pads are always neat and clean,” Bangar on Kohli on Star Sports.

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Okay, so it was quite an eventful day with Rohit’s presser. The match starts in a few hours from now. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

