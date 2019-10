Live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, CEP vs KHP Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match 14, Pakistan T20 League National T20 Cup, 2019

TOSS: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and elected to field at Iqbal Stadium

Team Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match 14 National T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Pakistan T20 Cup Match 14 CEP vs KHP at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad:

The 14th match of the Pakistan T20 Cup will be played between Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on the final day of the league-stage encounters. Central Punjab, currently placed on the fifth spot in the points table, will have to beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a big margin in order to enter the top four.

Toss: The toss will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time: The match between Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starts at 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Keeper – Kamran Akmal (VC), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Ahmed Shehzad (C), Umar Akmal, Babar Azam

All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf, Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin

Bowlers – Waqas Maqsood, Naseem Shah, Junaid Khan

Kamran Akmal (VC), Mohammad Rizwan, Ahmed Shehzad (C), Umar Akmal, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Waqas Maqsood, Naseem Shah, Junaid Khan

CEP vs KHP Predicted 11s

Central Punjab (Probable XI): Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Bilal Asif, Waqas Maqsood, Naseem Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

SQUADS:

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Bilal Asif, Waqas Maqsood, Naseem Shah, Salman Butt, Hasan Ali, Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Zafar Gohar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Umer Khan, Imran Khan Jr., Zohaib Khan, Adil Amin, Irfanullah Shah.

