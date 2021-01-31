CEP vs KHP Live Streaming Cricket

Here are the details of when and where to watch Live Cricket Streaming, Live T10 League, Live Streaming Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final, Live Streaming Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Live SonyLiv Streaming, Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match?

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match will start on Sunday, January 31.

What are the timings of Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match?

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final being played?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match will be played in Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match?

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match will not be telecasted in India. You can stream it on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Where can you live stream Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match?

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match will live stream on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel. The CEP vs KHP live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages and the website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

What are the Squads for Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Final match?

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Junaid Ali, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Mohammad Saad, Sohaibullah, Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Israrullah, Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Aamer Azmat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal