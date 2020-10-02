Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's CEP vs SIN at Multan Cricket Ground: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab will square off against Sindh in the match no. 6 at the Multan International Cricket Stadium – October 2. The National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN match will begin at 8 PM IST. With a win over Southern Punjab earlier this week, Central Punjab moved up the points table and are currently occupying the second spot. Sindh, on the other hand, lost their last match to Balochistan and are currently occupying the fourth spot with zero points. They will be aiming to bounce back with a strong performance in this contest.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab vs Sindh will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 2.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Asad Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Hassan Khan (VC)

Bowlers: Anwar Ali (C), Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Central Punjab: Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Bilal Asif, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir.

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan.

CEP vs SIN SQUADS

Central Punjab: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (C), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar.

Sindh: Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan.

