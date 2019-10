Dream11 Prediction and Tips

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Final, Pakistan T20 League National T20 Cup 2019 Between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab. Also Check Southern Punjab Dream 11 Team Player List, Central Punjab Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

CEP vs SOP Predicted 11

SQUADS:

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Saad Naseem, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Salman Butt, Hasan Ali, Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Zafar Gohar.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Umer Siddique (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Abbas, Agha Salman, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Umaid Asif, Rahat Ali.