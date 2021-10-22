CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CES vs AMD at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match 25of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Eagles will take on Amdocs CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CES vs AMD match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 22. Cyprus Eagles won their previous game against Black Caps by seven wickets. They were set a target of 107 runs as they bowled first. Srinivas Angarekkala was the pick of the bowlers for them, picking three of the four wickets to fall. The run-chase was a rather comfortable one for them, as they got past the line in just 8.4 overs. Amdocs CC, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat in their last match against Nicosia Tigers. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, CES vs AMD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CES vs AMD Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 22 and 23.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CES vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Preetaj Deol

Batsmen – Manikanta Ranimekala, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Umar Shah

All-rounders – Rajasekhar Poluri, Hitesh Thadani, Jawad Shah

Bowlers – Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, P. Parvesh

CES vs AMD Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Naseer Ahmed (wk), Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Shah, Amit Patel, Umar Shah.

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Gaurav Gupta, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalpelu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Gaurav Sagwan, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (C), Hitesh Thandani, Avinash Rane.

CES vs AMD Squads

Cyprus Eagles: Sajib Mohammad, Thulasi Alluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Amandeep Singh, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Michalis Kyriacou, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Naseer Ahmed, Ranjith Nerella, Hardeep Singh, Suresh Kumar, Chirstopher Gergiou, Abbas Khan, Umar Shah, Jahirul Islam, Christos Markides, Bilal Muhammad.

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Doel, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Chaitas Shah, Ashish Srivastava, Vinayak Chincholkar, Somya Sharma, Girdhar Singh, Gaurav Gupta, Abhay Singh, Akash-Verma, Vijaya Naravula, Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Neelesh Makarande, Saurabh Panghal, Hitesh Thadani, Vinod Sawant, Sumeet Advani, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Rahul Shukla, Santosh Manda, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince rai, Rishabh Toshniwal, Srikanth Komripalepu.

