CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Eagles vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CES vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 55 and 56 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Black Caps will take on Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CES vs BCP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 15. Black Caps lost both the matches that they played against Nicosia Tigers on Wednesday. They are currently placed at the 6th spot in the ECS T10 Cyprus points table. Meanwhile, Cyprus Eagles got off to a fabulous start to their campaign as they won both the games that they played against Nicosia Tigers. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, CES vs BCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CES vs BCP Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cyprus Eagles vs Black Caps, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Black Caps and Cyprus Eagles will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 15 and 16. Also Read - BEL vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia Match 20: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints- Belgrade CC vs Sir Oliver Split, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Hotel Resnik Ground at 6:30 PM IST October 15 Friday

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Croatia Match 17 And 18: Captain, Vice-Captain- Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Hotel Resnik Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 15 Friday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CES vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Naseer Ahmed-I

Batsmen – Manikanta Ranimekala, Pawandeep, Hardeep Singh-III

All-rounders – Jawad Ali-Shah (C), Waqas Akhtar (VC), Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri

Bowlers – Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri, Umar Farooq-I

CES vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed (wk), Ranjith Nerella, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Suresh Kumar, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rajasekhar Polluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Black Caps: Pawandeep (wk), Hardeep Singh, Jugraj Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar (C), Rajinder Singh Nadania, Resham Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh.

CES vs BCP Squads

Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Jawad Shah, Amit Patel, Amandeep Singh, Deepak Kumar.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar, Gurwinder Singh-I, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq-I, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Parminder Singh, Pawandeep, Hardeep Saini, Rakesh Jeevan Kumar, Muteeb Noman, Gagandeep Singh-II, Madhukar Madasu (wk), Deepinderjeet Pal Singh, Manish, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Nitesh Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Shahi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCP Dream11 Team/ CES Dream11 Team/ Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.