CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CES vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In matches no. 9 and 10 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Eagles will take on Nicosia Tigers CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CES vs NCT match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 14. Cyprus Eagles will be playing their first match of the ECS T10- Cyprus Encore. They were in great form in the first phase and will look to continue that momentum in this game. Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, are in top spot in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore points table, winning three of their six games. They won their previous game against the Fighters and will look to grab another victory to maintain their top spot. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, CES vs NCT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CES vs NCT Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers CC will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 14 and 15.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CES vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Z. Mehamood, Naseer Ahmed

Batsmen – Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Umar Shah

All-rounders – Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Shah

Bowlers – Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Tomal Aminul

CES vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles: Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Naseer Ahmed (WK), Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Ali Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti.

Nicosia Tigers CC: Faysal Mia (C), Mehamood Zeeshan (WK), Shahid Alam, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan.

CES vs NCT Squads

Cyprus Eagles: Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Thulasi Allur, Abbas Khan, Amandeep singh, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Christos Markides, Jahirul Islam, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Christopher Gergiour, Hardeep Singh.

Nicosia Tigers CC: Kazi Saiful, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Mamun Roshid, Neeraj Tiwari, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Bilal Hussain, Habibur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Akib Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Faysal Mia.

