CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CES vs NFCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 37 and 38 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Cyprus Eagles CTL at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CES vs NFCC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 6. Cyprus Eagles have managed to register four wins out of the 8 games they had played this season in the T10 tournament. They are now placed at the 5th position in the points table with 8 points under their belt. Nicosia XI Fighters CC, on the other hand, are the worst performing team of the season with only one win out of the 8 games they had played. They are now placed at the bottom of the points table with 2 points against their name.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 6 and 7.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CES vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Noori Chowdhury

Batters – Umar Shah, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed

All-rounders – Jawad Ali-Shah (C), Rajasekhar Poluri (VC), Parvez Miah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Bowlers – Saikat Al Amin, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri

CES vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Jawad Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Murali Alanki (C), Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Alvi Chowdhury (C/wk), Kamrul Mahmud, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmed.

CES vs NFCC Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Bilal Muhammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala, Abbas Khan, Christos Markides, Suresh Kumar, Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Hardeep Singh, Jawad Shah, Sajib Mohammad, Jahirul Islam, Christopher Gergiour, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Naseer Ahmed, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Amandeep singh, Charan Nalluri, Thulasi Alluri.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Parvez Miah, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury, Ahbab Hussain, Benojir Ahmed, Mazidul Islam, Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Noor Numan, Sahidur Chowdhury, Atiqul Islam, Taifur Rahman, Munnah Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Saurav Ahmed, Sakir Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Rakib Rarafder.

