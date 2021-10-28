CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CES vs NFCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 81 and 82 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Eagles will take on Nicosia XI Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CES vs NFCC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 28. Cyprus Eagles are coming on the back of consecutive defeats in their last two games against Cyprus Moufflons. Both were close losses as they went down by 10 runs in the first game and by four runs in the next. Nicosia Fighters, on the other hand, have a win and a loss in their last two matches. They also faced Cyprus Moufflons. They won the first match by six wickets. The next game resulted in a loss. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, CES vs NFCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CES vs NFCC Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 28 and 29.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CES vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Naseer Ahmed

Batters – Manikanta Ranimekala, Munna Rahman, Kamran Ahmad

All-Rounders – Jawad Shah (C), Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Abdullah Al Tasmin (VC)

Bowlers – Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Saikat Al Amin

CES vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Deepak Kumar, Amit Patel.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Noori Chowdhury (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Kamrul Mahmud, Munna Rahman, Abdus Shukur, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Kamran Ahmad, Naeem Khan, Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed.

CES vs NFCC Squads

Cyprus Eagles: Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Thulasi Allur, Abbas Khan, Amandeep singh, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Christos Markides, Jahirul Islam, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Christopher Gergiour, Hardeep Singh.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Saurav Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Parvez Miah, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain, Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Mostofa Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan, Kamrul Mahmud, Abul Khayer.

