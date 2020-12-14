CEV vs CDZ Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Celta Vigo vs Cadiz La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CEV vs CDZ. In the mega encounter in La Liga, PSG will lock horns against Lyon on December 15 at Estadio de Balaídos. Cadiz are currently placed 6th on the points table with 5 wins in 12 games. The Cadiz team is going through a golden patch this season as they beat La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to make a hype around them. While Celta are having a tough time in the league and are at the 17th spot with just three wins in 12 games. Cadiz will enter the game as the favourites against Celta and the win help in overtaking Sevilla in the points table. Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CEV vs CDZ, Cadiz Dream 11 Team Player List, Celta Vigo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Celta Vigo vs Cadiz, La Liga, Online Football Tips Celta Vigo vs Cadiz, La Liga. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals he Always Got on Well With Lionel Messi, Thrashes Rivalry Claims

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for CEV vs CDZ

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – December 15 in India. Also Read - SEV vs RM Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Sevilla vs Real Madrid on December 5, Saturday

CEV vs CDZ My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Jeremias Ledesma Also Read - Real Madrid vs Alaves: Eden Hazard Picks Another Injury as Los Blancos Suffer Shock Defeat Against Alaves at Home

Defender: Pedro Alcala, Fali, Iza, Mattia De Sciglio, Joseph Aidoo

Mid-Fielder: Denis Suarez, Nolito, Alex Fernandez

Forward: Alvaro Negredo (C), Iago Aspas, Santi Mina (VC)

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Probable Line-up

Celta Vigo – Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Cadiz – Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Pedro Alcala, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Augusto Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Check Dream11 Prediction / CEV Dream11 Team / CDZ Dream11 Team / Celta Vigo Dream 11 Team / Cadiz Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.